Truist Financial Corp Purchases 4,908 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,010 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,908 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,736 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $547,000. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 87.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 40,005 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,228,000 after acquiring an additional 18,628 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 118.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,130 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 6,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $872,164,000 after acquiring an additional 57,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $192.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.33.

Insider Activity at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.8 %

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 372,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,804,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total value of $157,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,259,246. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 2,000 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,804,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,258 shares of company stock worth $2,817,148 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JAZZ opened at $157.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of -525.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.74. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12-month low of $125.36 and a 12-month high of $169.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $940.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.88 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 30.71% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. As a group, research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 15.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.