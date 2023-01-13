Truist Financial Corp Purchases 917 Shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 120,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $4,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 3,431 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 43,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 3,605 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 5,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 26,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF stock opened at $35.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.04 and its 200-day moving average is $35.04. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $32.02 and a 12 month high of $42.54.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

