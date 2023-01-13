Truist Financial Corp Purchases 9,630 Shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 138,045 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 9,630 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Callon Petroleum were worth $4,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CPE. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Callon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,251 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on CPE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Callon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on Callon Petroleum in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Callon Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Callon Petroleum in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.50.

CPE opened at $39.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Callon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $31.23 and a 1 year high of $66.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.63.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $835.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.68 million. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 37.99%. As a group, analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 14.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

