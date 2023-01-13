Truist Financial Corp Raises Position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,720 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $4,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 458.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,022,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,738,000 after purchasing an additional 4,944,814 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 116.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,696,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,366,000 after buying an additional 913,373 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 227.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,392,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,581,000 after acquiring an additional 967,775 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 227.6% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,252,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,842,000 after acquiring an additional 869,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 182.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,215,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,278,000 after acquiring an additional 785,048 shares during the period.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS ICVT opened at $71.33 on Friday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.43 and a one year high of $58.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.28.

