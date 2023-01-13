Truist Financial Corp Raises Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 66.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,547 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $4,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 12,010.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $385.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $297.66 and a fifty-two week high of $626.07. The stock has a market cap of $60.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $362.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $390.64.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $7.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by ($0.56). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CHTR shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $551.00 to $541.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $670.00 to $649.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Charter Communications to $390.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $380.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $499.10.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

