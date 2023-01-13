Truist Financial Corp Raises Stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 214,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,366 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF were worth $4,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FENY. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Price Performance

FENY stock opened at $24.43 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 52-week low of $16.16 and a 52-week high of $25.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.32.

