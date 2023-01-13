Truist Financial Corp Reduces Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,897 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,885 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $5,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $3,511,000. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHKP stock opened at $126.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $129.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.12. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $107.54 and a 1 year high of $149.62.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $577.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.78 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 26.20% and a net margin of 34.35%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.30.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

