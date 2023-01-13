Truist Financial Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,018 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $4,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.2% in the third quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,233 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 129,800 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $15,019,000 after buying an additional 36,100 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 78,042 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $9,031,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 32.7% during the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities lowered Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.10.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

EA opened at $126.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.84. The firm has a market cap of $34.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.38, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.88. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.24 and a 1 year high of $142.79.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 12.37%. As a group, analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total value of $98,872.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,155 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,496.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total transaction of $98,872.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,232,496.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total value of $197,745.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 32,582 shares in the company, valued at $4,295,285.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,785 shares of company stock valued at $4,550,770 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Profile

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

