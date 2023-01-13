Truist Financial Corp Sells 100,137 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 64,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,137 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $4,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Teradyne by 401.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Teradyne by 700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Insider Transactions at Teradyne

In other news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 67,631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total value of $5,924,475.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,104 shares in the company, valued at $14,638,310.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Teradyne Trading Down 0.2 %

TER has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Teradyne from $106.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Teradyne from $116.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Teradyne from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $83.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.20.

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $96.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.81 and a 12-month high of $167.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.08.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $827.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.20 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 9.84%.

Teradyne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.