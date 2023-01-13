Truist Financial Corp Sells 11,408 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 12.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 83,547 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 11,408 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $4,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QSR. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter valued at $248,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 27,220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter valued at about $1,270,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter worth about $482,000. Finally, Cadence Bank boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 0.4% during the second quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 148,571 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,451,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:QSR opened at $65.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.96. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a one year low of $46.68 and a one year high of $68.54.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.16. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 36.65% and a net margin of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 69.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 15,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total transaction of $1,005,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,436,395.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total value of $1,005,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,436,395.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David Chan Shear sold 169,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $11,488,913.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,267 shares in the company, valued at $10,661,129.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 237,234 shares of company stock valued at $15,926,470 over the last quarter. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QSR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Argus increased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. OTR Global upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley raised Restaurant Brands International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Restaurant Brands International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.88.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

(Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

Featured Articles

