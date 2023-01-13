Truist Financial Corp Sells 1,142 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Cintas were worth $5,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CTAS. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Cintas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,341,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Cintas by 8,140.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 173,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,609,000 after buying an additional 170,939 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Cintas by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 468,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,967,000 after buying an additional 159,396 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Cintas by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 251,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,819,000 after buying an additional 98,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Cintas by 726.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 100,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,370,000 after purchasing an additional 87,936 shares in the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $415.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $495.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $463.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $476.10.

Cintas Stock Performance

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $446.23 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $343.86 and a 52-week high of $470.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $45.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $448.95 and a 200-day moving average of $420.80.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 37.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 12.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cintas news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total value of $879,049.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,596,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cintas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.