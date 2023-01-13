Truist Financial Corp Sells 1,427 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,427 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Five Below were worth $4,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Five Below during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Five Below by 93.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Five Below by 2,876.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Five Below during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Five Below during the third quarter valued at about $63,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Five Below

In related news, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.40, for a total transaction of $1,276,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,016,793.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.57, for a total transaction of $1,855,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,169,941.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.40, for a total transaction of $1,276,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,016,793.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,575 shares of company stock valued at $6,200,885. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Five Below Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $188.36 on Friday. Five Below, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.49 and a fifty-two week high of $193.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.81. The company has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.11.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.15. Five Below had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The business had revenue of $645.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.16 million. On average, analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Five Below in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Five Below to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.15.

About Five Below

(Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Featured Articles

