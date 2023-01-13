Truist Financial Corp Sells 16,079 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,140 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 16,079 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $4,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 39,097 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $3,554,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 31.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 105,369 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $9,578,000 after acquiring an additional 24,977 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Best Buy in the 1st quarter worth about $499,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Best Buy by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,144 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $86.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.48. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $112.96.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 57.26% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 13th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on BBY. Bank of America cut Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Best Buy from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Best Buy in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $199,975.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,423,971.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 366,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $29,998,234.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 590,148 shares in the company, valued at $48,356,727.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Damien Harmon sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $199,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,423,971.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 368,628 shares of company stock valued at $30,200,017. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

