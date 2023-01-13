Truist Financial Corp Sells 24,569 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,569 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $5,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 17.6% during the second quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,680,000 after buying an additional 7,609 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $245,000. Apella Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 25.8% in the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 116,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,983,000 after purchasing an additional 23,856 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.0% in the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanchez Wealth Management Group grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 177,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,792,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $119.13 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.83 and its 200-day moving average is $115.12.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.