Truist Financial Corp Sells 2,580 Shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,386 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,580 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $5,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,312,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $418,105,000 after buying an additional 53,286 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in THOR Industries by 7.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,515,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,305,000 after purchasing an additional 106,027 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in THOR Industries by 151.5% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,490,339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,500,000 after purchasing an additional 897,730 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in THOR Industries by 10.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,090,915 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,869,000 after purchasing an additional 105,545 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in THOR Industries by 13.1% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 716,734 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,562,000 after purchasing an additional 83,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Get THOR Industries alerts:

THOR Industries Stock Performance

Shares of THOR Industries stock opened at $93.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.09. THOR Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.26 and a fifty-two week high of $104.11.

THOR Industries Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.58%.

A number of research analysts have commented on THO shares. DA Davidson upgraded shares of THOR Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of THOR Industries to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Argus cut shares of THOR Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Benchmark cut shares of THOR Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of THOR Industries to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, THOR Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

THOR Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for THOR Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THOR Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.