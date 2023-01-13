Truist Financial Corp Sells 40,662 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Truist Financial Corp cut its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,662 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $5,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 18.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 165,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,263,000 after purchasing an additional 26,325 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 45.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 45,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 14,203 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 5.2% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 6.7% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 8.5% during the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. 76.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FAST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.83.

Insider Transactions at Fastenal

Fastenal Stock Down 0.2 %

In other news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts acquired 5,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.58 per share, for a total transaction of $300,445.20. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,445.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FAST stock opened at $49.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.58. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $43.73 and a 1 year high of $61.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 34.25%. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

