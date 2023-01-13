Truist Financial Corp Trims Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 86,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,330 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $4,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 445,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,847,000 after buying an additional 27,347 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 34.9% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 10,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 14.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 124,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,950,000 after acquiring an additional 16,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 927,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,050,000 after acquiring an additional 59,590 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock opened at $53.00 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $51.47 and a 1 year high of $63.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.46 and its 200 day moving average is $53.92.

