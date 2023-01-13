UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) Shares Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 141,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,425 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in UFP Technologies were worth $12,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 3,322.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies in the second quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

UFPT opened at $116.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.27 and a 200-day moving average of $97.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $885.68 million, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.80. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.10 and a 12-month high of $126.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

UFP Technologies ( NASDAQ:UFPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $96.97 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th.

In related news, CEO R Jeffrey Bailly sold 8,633 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.90, for a total transaction of $1,000,564.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,929 shares in the company, valued at $21,433,271.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other UFP Technologies news, CFO Ronald J. Lataille sold 10,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $1,164,748.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,563,319.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO R Jeffrey Bailly sold 8,633 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.90, for a total transaction of $1,000,564.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,929 shares in the company, valued at $21,433,271.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,810 shares of company stock worth $7,374,446. Corporate insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and custom manufactures components, subassemblies, products, and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. Its single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

