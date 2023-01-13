United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,420 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $2,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 643.1% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 966 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

UAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on United Airlines from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on United Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded United Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays raised their target price on United Airlines from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus upgraded United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.15.

In other news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $1,186,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,701.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other United Airlines news, Director James A. C. Kennedy bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.72 per share, with a total value of $79,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,193.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $1,186,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,701.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $51.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.65 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.98. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.54 and a 52-week high of $53.12.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.74 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 11.42% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

