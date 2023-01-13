Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) CFO Sells $43,136.00 in Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) CFO Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total transaction of $43,136.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 275,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,714,885.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sanjay Datta also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Upstart alerts:

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $43,456.00.

On Tuesday, December 27th, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $41,568.00.

On Monday, December 19th, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $49,216.00.

On Monday, December 12th, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $54,400.00.

On Monday, December 5th, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.74, for a total transaction of $59,968.00.

On Monday, November 28th, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total transaction of $57,952.00.

On Monday, November 21st, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $59,360.00.

On Monday, November 14th, Sanjay Datta sold 2,300 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $50,623.00.

Upstart Trading Up 11.8 %

NASDAQ UPST opened at $17.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.86. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.01 and a 1 year high of $161.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -172.10 and a beta of 1.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upstart

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $157.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.67 million. Upstart had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 0.70%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Upstart by 83.8% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Upstart by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 240,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Upstart in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Upstart in the third quarter valued at about $3,019,000. Finally, Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Upstart by 44.6% during the third quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 32,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 37.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Upstart to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Upstart from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Upstart to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.14.

Upstart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.