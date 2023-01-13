Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,177 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 387,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,294,000 after acquiring an additional 156,089 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 433,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,160,000 after acquiring an additional 12,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Price Performance

Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties stock opened at $18.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.07 and a twelve month high of $21.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.67. The firm has a market cap of $753.00 million, a PE ratio of 28.01 and a beta of 1.06.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This is a positive change from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 149.25%.

UBA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

Featured Stories

