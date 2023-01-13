Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) Trading Up 5.9%

Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating)’s share price was up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.53 and last traded at $1.53. Approximately 1,310 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,332,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VCSA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Vacasa from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Vacasa in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Vacasa from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Vacasa from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Vacasa to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.43.

Vacasa Stock Up 3.9 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $696.53 million, a P/E ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 0.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vacasa ( NASDAQ:VCSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $412.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Vacasa, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vacasa by 100.0% in the third quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC now owns 10,893,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,442,000 after purchasing an additional 5,446,548 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vacasa by 506.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,702,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,716,000 after acquiring an additional 7,267,139 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vacasa by 100.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,536,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,067,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277,109 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Vacasa by 22.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,499,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,207,000 after acquiring an additional 828,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Vacasa by 24.0% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,794,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,581,000 after acquiring an additional 540,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

About Vacasa

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

Featured Stories

