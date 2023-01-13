Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,528 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,313,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,978,000 after acquiring an additional 175,328 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 37.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,434,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,682,000 after acquiring an additional 388,810 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,324,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,707,000 after acquiring an additional 41,700 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 758,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,980,000 after acquiring an additional 37,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 103.3% in the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 697,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,961,000 after acquiring an additional 354,263 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $109.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.57. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $89.03 and a 52 week high of $134.12.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

