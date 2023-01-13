Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $4,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIS. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 521.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 623,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,270,000 after buying an additional 523,240 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,493,000 after buying an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 34.8% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,099,000 after buying an additional 17,383 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,490,000 after acquiring an additional 4,374 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 217.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,942,000 after acquiring an additional 41,683 shares during the last quarter.

VIS stock opened at $191.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $185.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.83. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $156.85 and a 12 month high of $204.27.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

