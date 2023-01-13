Veracyte (VCYT) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Veracyte (NASDAQ: VCYT) recently:

1/12/2023 – Veracyte was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/4/2023 – Veracyte is now covered by analysts at Scotiabank. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

1/3/2023 – Veracyte was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/26/2022 – Veracyte was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/1/2022 – Veracyte was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Veracyte Stock Performance

Shares of VCYT stock opened at $26.05 on Friday. Veracyte, Inc. has a one year low of $14.85 and a one year high of $33.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.42 and a beta of 1.43.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.12. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 15.25% and a negative return on equity of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $75.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veracyte

In other Veracyte news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 1,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $25,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,700,025. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Veracyte news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 1,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $25,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,700,025. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Bonnie H. Anderson sold 63,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $1,589,397.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,582,209.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 152,962 shares of company stock valued at $4,136,056 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Veracyte by 0.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 74,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Veracyte by 3.2% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 19,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veracyte by 1.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 76,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its stake in shares of Veracyte by 6.1% during the third quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 15,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Veracyte by 2.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 45,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to determine patients with indeterminate results are benign to avoid unnecessary surgery; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

Featured Stories

