Vicki L. Sato Sells 17,915 Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) Director Vicki L. Sato sold 17,915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total transaction of $462,744.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,363,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,210,784.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Vir Biotechnology Stock Up 2.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ VIR opened at $26.86 on Friday. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.05 and a twelve month high of $41.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.15.
Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $1.29. The company had revenue of $374.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.79 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vir Biotechnology
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIR. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 175.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 127.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1,270.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. 74.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Vir Biotechnology
Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vir Biotechnology (VIR)
- Deere, Catepillar, PACCAR, Machinery Stocks You Need to Know
- 3 Small-Cap Biopharma Stocks that Could See Big Growth in 2023
- Optimism About Global Demand For Metals Boosts BHP, Other Miners
- Exxon Mobil Expects Earnings and Cash Flow to Grow
- Sorrento Therapeutics, Scilex: 2 Hot Pharma Stocks On the Move
Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.