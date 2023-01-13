Vicki L. Sato Sells 17,915 Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) Director Vicki L. Sato sold 17,915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total transaction of $462,744.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,363,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,210,784.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Vir Biotechnology Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ VIR opened at $26.86 on Friday. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.05 and a twelve month high of $41.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.15.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $1.29. The company had revenue of $374.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.79 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VIR has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIR. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 175.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 127.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1,270.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. 74.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

