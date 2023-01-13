ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 11,465 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 681,549 shares.The stock last traded at $4.38 and had previously closed at $4.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ViewRay in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on ViewRay from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ViewRay in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on ViewRay to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ViewRay from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.50.

ViewRay Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $830.89 million, a P/E ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Insider Activity

ViewRay ( NASDAQ:VRAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 78.03% and a negative net margin of 121.25%. The company had revenue of $26.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 million. Equities analysts forecast that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other ViewRay news, Director Susan C. Schnabel bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.70 per share, for a total transaction of $117,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 192,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,113. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of ViewRay

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ViewRay in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. increased its position in ViewRay by 38.4% in the second quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 1,623,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 450,555 shares during the period. Simplify Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ViewRay by 25.0% in the second quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 34,738 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its position in ViewRay by 31.0% in the second quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC increased its position in ViewRay by 1.4% in the second quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 2,549,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,755,000 after purchasing an additional 34,580 shares during the period. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ViewRay

Get Rating

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guided radiation therapy systems to image and treat cancer patients in the United States, France, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides MRIdian, which is an MRI guided radiation therapy system that addresses beam distortion, skin toxicity, and other concerns.

Featured Stories

