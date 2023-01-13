Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $35.50, but opened at $34.71. Viridian Therapeutics shares last traded at $35.07, with a volume of 642 shares.

Specifically, General Counsel Lara Meisner sold 1,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total value of $36,886.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Barrett Katz sold 47,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $1,672,408.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Lara Meisner sold 1,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total value of $36,886.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,655 shares of company stock valued at $2,362,370 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Viridian Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VRDN. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Viridian Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. JMP Securities cut their price target on Viridian Therapeutics from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Viridian Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.60.

Viridian Therapeutics Stock Up 1.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 17.35, a current ratio of 17.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 0.83.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.01. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 109.29% and a negative net margin of 6,009.30%. The company had revenue of $1.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.52 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viridian Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PDT Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 14.1% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC grew its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 1.9% during the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 126,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 189.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 5,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 43.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 5,633 shares in the last quarter.

About Viridian Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases. It develops VRDN-001, a humanized monoclonal anti-IGF-1R antibody that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); VRDN-002, an IGF-1R antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial; and VRDN-003, a therapeutic antibody targeting IGF-1R for the treatment of TED.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Viridian Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viridian Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.