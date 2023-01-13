W Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

W Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,913.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,114 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the period. W Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,872.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,292,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,758,856,000 after purchasing an additional 17,365,189 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,899.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,677,522 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $654,531,000 after purchasing an additional 6,343,615 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,858.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,215,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $213,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,300 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,890.3% during the 3rd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 2,211,903 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $212,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intermede Investment Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,859.1% during the 3rd quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 2,210,681 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $212,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097,840 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $143.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.88.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $77,676.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,449.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at $195,878,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $77,676.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,449.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and have sold 190,744 shares valued at $8,564,640. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $91.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $152.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

