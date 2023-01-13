Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC Has $470,000 Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the period. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,622,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,370,793,000 after buying an additional 3,912,430 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 20.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,725,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,323,883,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229,032 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 64.4% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 6,501,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547,378 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 52.2% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 6,102,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,653,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total value of $2,654,667.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,431,835.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $3,761,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 114,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,864,202. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total value of $2,654,667.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,431,835.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 300,750 shares of company stock valued at $52,311,677 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

NYSE JNJ opened at $174.00 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.61.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $23.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 19.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.42.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Articles

