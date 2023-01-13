Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp reduced its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 77,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,511 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $5,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the second quarter worth $27,000. Tobam acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the second quarter worth $32,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the second quarter worth $56,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 412.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter worth $64,000. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Western Alliance Bancorporation Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of WAL opened at $64.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $54.86 and a 12-month high of $124.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.37.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.18). Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 37.86% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The firm had revenue of $663.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WAL shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $89.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.86.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.