Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WHR. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in Whirlpool by 119.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Whirlpool by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Whirlpool Stock Performance

NYSE:WHR opened at $154.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $145.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.94. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.50. Whirlpool Co. has a 1-year low of $124.43 and a 1-year high of $230.74.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by ($1.10). Whirlpool had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 18.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 112.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Whirlpool to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.00.

Whirlpool Profile

(Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.