Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in AutoNation by 10.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in AutoNation by 6.9% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 27,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 10.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 69,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,095,000 after purchasing an additional 6,677 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 5.7% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 7.7% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AutoNation alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 62,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.92, for a total transaction of $7,355,731.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,096,978 shares in the company, valued at $718,955,645.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $226,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,641,622.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 62,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.92, for a total transaction of $7,355,731.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,096,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,955,645.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 336,404 shares of company stock worth $37,094,192. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Price Performance

AN opened at $115.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.05. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.92 and a 1 year high of $135.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 4.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.16.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $6.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by ($0.32). AutoNation had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 62.53%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 24.02 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $123.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of AutoNation to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

AutoNation Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.