Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 905 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,118,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Leidos by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,389,115 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $150,052,000 after buying an additional 247,472 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Leidos by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 603,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,786,000 after buying an additional 242,201 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Leidos by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,087,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,629,768,000 after buying an additional 236,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Leidos by 2,971.5% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 228,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,648,000 after buying an additional 220,751 shares in the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Leidos Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:LDOS opened at $98.71 on Friday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.07 and a 12 month high of $111.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.80.

Leidos Announces Dividend

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 21.30%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.45%.

Insider Activity at Leidos

In other Leidos news, Director David G. Fubini sold 6,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.20, for a total transaction of $675,838.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,959.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 1,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.43, for a total transaction of $156,696.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,814 shares in the company, valued at $2,566,512.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David G. Fubini sold 6,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.20, for a total value of $675,838.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,959.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 61,145 shares of company stock valued at $6,583,348. 1.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LDOS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Leidos from $112.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Leidos in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Leidos currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.50.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

