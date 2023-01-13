Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 22,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 56,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,094,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 5,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $957,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 905,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,523,000 after purchasing an additional 19,146 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of IJJ opened at $108.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.86. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.62 and a fifty-two week high of $113.53.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

