Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,255 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in James Hardie Industries by 150.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,926 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,726 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 9,305 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries in the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 58,524 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 4,904 shares during the last quarter. 1.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on JHX shares. StockNews.com raised James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America started coverage on James Hardie Industries in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.80 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut James Hardie Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet cut James Hardie Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut James Hardie Industries from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, James Hardie Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.80.

Shares of James Hardie Industries stock opened at $20.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.33 and a 200 day moving average of $21.54. James Hardie Industries plc has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $37.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 48.94% and a net margin of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $997.60 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that James Hardie Industries plc will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Canada.

