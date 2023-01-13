Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,414 Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SIG. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Signet Jewelers by 115.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 268.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. 97.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SIG. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Signet Jewelers from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Signet Jewelers from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Signet Jewelers in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $60.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Signet Jewelers Price Performance

Signet Jewelers Dividend Announcement

Shares of SIG opened at $72.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.25. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 1-year low of $48.31 and a 1-year high of $94.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.90%.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

