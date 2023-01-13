Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,681 Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FOXA. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in FOX by 1,986.9% in the second quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,835,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,519 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in FOX by 17,573.1% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,344,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,960 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in FOX by 121.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,379,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,435,000 after purchasing an additional 756,487 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in FOX by 16.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,617,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,174,000 after purchasing an additional 637,439 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in FOX by 71.6% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 956,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,103,000 after purchasing an additional 399,253 shares during the period. 55.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of FOX from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of FOX from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Loop Capital lowered shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of FOX from $46.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FOX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.13.

Shares of FOXA opened at $32.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.86 and a 200-day moving average of $32.15. Fox Co. has a one year low of $28.01 and a one year high of $44.95. The company has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.06. FOX had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

