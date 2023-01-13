Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 6,661 Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PHYS. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,120,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,756 shares during the period. OTA Financial Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 364.7% during the 3rd quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 1,338,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,135,000 after buying an additional 1,050,619 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,454,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 203.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,101,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,623,000 after buying an additional 738,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SMI Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,101,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,985,000 after buying an additional 468,316 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sprott Physical Gold Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of PHYS stock opened at $14.73 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $16.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.50.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical gold bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Gold Trust was formed on August 28, 2009 and is domiciled in Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.