Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 837 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAWW. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the third quarter worth approximately $1,097,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the third quarter worth approximately $1,176,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 16.6% in the third quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the third quarter worth approximately $668,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the third quarter worth approximately $296,000.

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

Atlas Air Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock opened at $101.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.11. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.70 and a 52 week high of $102.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Atlas Air Worldwide ( NASDAQ:AAWW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.50 by ($1.81). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 9.03%. Equities analysts anticipate that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlas Air Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.13.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through two segments, Airline Operations and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.