Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 891 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IFF. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 209.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 79.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 528 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 412.5% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 533 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.00.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Up 0.3 %

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $115.60 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.14 and a twelve month high of $147.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.11. The company has a market capitalization of $29.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.06. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 13.91% and a positive return on equity of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently -47.09%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

