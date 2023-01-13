Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NULV. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 126.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of BATS NULV opened at $35.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.21. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $25.49 and a 1 year high of $30.70.

