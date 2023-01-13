Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NULV. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 126.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000.
Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of BATS NULV opened at $35.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.21. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $25.49 and a 1 year high of $30.70.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV)
- Deere, Catepillar, PACCAR, Machinery Stocks You Need to Know
- 3 Small-Cap Biopharma Stocks that Could See Big Growth in 2023
- Optimism About Global Demand For Metals Boosts BHP, Other Miners
- Exxon Mobil Expects Earnings and Cash Flow to Grow
- Sorrento Therapeutics, Scilex: 2 Hot Pharma Stocks On the Move
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NULV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.