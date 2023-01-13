Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,030 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 4.7% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 0.3% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 43,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,563,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 48.9% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2.4% in the second quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ WTFC opened at $87.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.28. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $76.13 and a 52-week high of $105.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.10. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 23.23% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $502.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wintrust Financial news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 2,215 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.45, for a total transaction of $204,776.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,541.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WTFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $112.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.63.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Featured Stories

