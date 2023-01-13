Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Invests $77,000 in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,083 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Fluor by 73.0% during the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 657,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,366,000 after acquiring an additional 277,306 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fluor during the third quarter worth $306,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Fluor during the third quarter worth $941,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Fluor by 4.3% during the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 185,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,606,000 after acquiring an additional 7,564 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Fluor by 70.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,080 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FLR shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Fluor from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fluor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Fluor from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Fluor from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Fluor from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.29.
Fluor Stock Up 3.6 %
Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 7.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Fluor Company Profile
Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fluor (FLR)
- Deere, Catepillar, PACCAR, Machinery Stocks You Need to Know
- 3 Small-Cap Biopharma Stocks that Could See Big Growth in 2023
- Optimism About Global Demand For Metals Boosts BHP, Other Miners
- Exxon Mobil Expects Earnings and Cash Flow to Grow
- Sorrento Therapeutics, Scilex: 2 Hot Pharma Stocks On the Move
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.