Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Invests $77,000 in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,083 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Fluor by 73.0% during the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 657,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,366,000 after acquiring an additional 277,306 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fluor during the third quarter worth $306,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Fluor during the third quarter worth $941,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Fluor by 4.3% during the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 185,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,606,000 after acquiring an additional 7,564 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Fluor by 70.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,080 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FLR shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Fluor from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fluor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Fluor from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Fluor from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Fluor from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.29.

Fluor Stock Up 3.6 %

FLR opened at $35.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.15, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.33. Fluor Co. has a 52 week low of $19.80 and a 52 week high of $36.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.89.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 7.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fluor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

