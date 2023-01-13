Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Invests $81,000 in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CDAY. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 1st quarter worth about $366,250,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Ceridian HCM by 377.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 822,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,204,000 after buying an additional 649,656 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its stake in Ceridian HCM by 4,343.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 630,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,706,000 after buying an additional 616,769 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,334,000. Finally, Capital Group International Inc. CA grew its stake in Ceridian HCM by 12,071.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 523,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,819,000 after buying an additional 519,676 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CDAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.93.

In related news, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total value of $407,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,082,581.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 24,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,444,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,028,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total transaction of $407,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,082,581.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 37,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,251,890 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CDAY opened at $66.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.88 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.36. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.23 and a 1 year high of $91.03.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $315.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.37 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 6.52% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

