Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Invests $81,000 in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 705 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EME. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 212.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 4,828.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EME stock opened at $151.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.57. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.64 and a twelve month high of $156.67. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Equities analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.08%.

In related news, CFO Mark A. Pompa sold 5,000 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $625,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,143 shares in the company, valued at $15,142,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 7,500 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,012,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,427 shares in the company, valued at $35,292,645. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark A. Pompa sold 5,000 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $625,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,143 shares in the company, valued at $15,142,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $4,632,950. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EME has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EMCOR Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on EMCOR Group from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on EMCOR Group to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

