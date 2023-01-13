Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Invests $81,000 in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,364,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,124,403,000 after acquiring an additional 218,754 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,506,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $300,274,000 after acquiring an additional 450,484 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,963,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $193,987,000 after acquiring an additional 27,986 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in International Paper by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,057,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $211,564,000 after buying an additional 1,329,598 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in International Paper by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,642,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $194,196,000 after buying an additional 328,208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

Insider Activity at International Paper

In related news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $252,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,429,853.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other International Paper news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $252,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 101,897 shares in the company, valued at $3,429,853.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Thomas J. Plath sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

International Paper Stock Performance

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $37.82 on Friday. International Paper has a one year low of $30.69 and a one year high of $50.23. The company has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.83.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.21). International Paper had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of International Paper from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of International Paper from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on International Paper from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

International Paper Profile

(Get Rating)

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.