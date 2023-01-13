Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Invests $82,000 in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 493 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in FTI Consulting by 1.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its stake in FTI Consulting by 0.7% during the third quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 10,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in FTI Consulting by 2.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in FTI Consulting by 54.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in FTI Consulting by 1.1% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

FTI Consulting Stock Performance

Shares of FTI Consulting stock opened at $160.72 on Friday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.36 and a 52 week high of $190.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Insider Activity at FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $775.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.06 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 7.72%. Equities analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Claudio Costamagna sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,296,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,288,516. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other FTI Consulting news, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.24, for a total transaction of $172,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,243,725.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Claudio Costamagna sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,296,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,288,516. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $1,726,180. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on FTI Consulting in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on FTI Consulting in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

