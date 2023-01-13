Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Invests $84,000 in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 406.8% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the third quarter valued at $29,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter valued at $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter worth about $47,000. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $123.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.80 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.82 and a twelve month high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $442.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.61 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on CBOE shares. TheStreet upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.67.

Insider Activity at Cboe Global Markets

In related news, CAO Jill Griebenow sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $51,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 2,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $364,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jill Griebenow sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $51,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

(Get Rating)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Featured Articles

