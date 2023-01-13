Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $81,000 Investment in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Flowers Foods during the second quarter worth $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in Flowers Foods by 28.3% during the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Flowers Foods during the second quarter worth $48,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Flowers Foods during the second quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Flowers Foods by 30.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. 66.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FLO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th.

Flowers Foods Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:FLO opened at $27.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.89 and its 200-day moving average is $27.59. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.15 and a 52-week high of $30.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Flowers Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.28%.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

